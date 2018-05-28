Rescuers search for man who never resurfaced after saving a drowning woman

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a man in Austin who never resurfaced after saving a drowning woman.

As people packed Lake Travis for Memorial Day weekend, three men rushed to help a drowning woman Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say one of the men never came back to surface.

The other two good Samaritans said that their friend saw someone in need and didn't hesitate to help.

"I'm just a normal person trying to do something good. I wouldn't say that I'm a hero. And if you were to say that I'm a hero, I would say that there is another hero next to me, and eventually the one that was in the water. He is a hero," one of the three men said.

This is the third swimmer to disappear on Lake Travis this month.

The woman who almost drowned is expected to be OK.
