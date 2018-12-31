Rescuers give child CPR after 3 trapped in crashed car

Two major accidents being worked by @HCSOTexas at this time. (1)-7240 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. 3 occupants trapped in car. Rescued, CPR administered to a child. (2)-19988 Kermier Rd/FM 2920. Truck struck golf cart, two confirmed dead #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zUTxbNMDAs — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 1, 2019

A major accident left three people trapped and needing to be rescued, with a child also requiring CPR in northeast Harris County.Authorities say the accident happened 8:34 p.m. in the 7240 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North on the northbound feeder.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the people were rescued and CPR was administered on a child.There are no further updates on the condition of the victims or what led up to the crash.