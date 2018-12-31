Rescuers give child CPR after 3 trapped in crashed car

A major car accident left three people trapped and in need of rescue, with a child requiring CPR in northeast Harris County.

A major accident left three people trapped and needing to be rescued, with a child also requiring CPR in northeast Harris County.

Authorities say the accident happened 8:34 p.m. in the 7240 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North on the northbound feeder.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the people were rescued and CPR was administered on a child.

There are no further updates on the condition of the victims or what led up to the crash.
