HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A worker who was trapped for a couple hours inside a trench after it collapsed under an apartment building in southwest Houston has been rescued.
He gave a thumbs up as he was transported to an ambulance at the Jadestone Apartments on Cook Road.
PHOTOS: Take a look at this trench! 12 feet deep and shoulder-width wide! A worker got stuck when dirt caved in and was rescued moments ago. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/4OPfE0o4Fb— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) November 7, 2018
The Houston Fire Department says the man, who is in his early 30s, was doing work about 12 feet below the ground's surface.
Dirt became loose inside the trench, collapsing on top of him to about chest level.
Firefighters say he was conscious during the rescue. HFD crews, a technical rescue team, and a hazardous materials team all worked to dig him out.
They had to free him by hand because the vibration of heavy equipment could have caused a secondary collapse.
RAW VIDEO: SkyEye over the scene of trench collapse that trapped worker
It's not yet known if he has any injuries.
