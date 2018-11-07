Worker rescued after getting trapped in trench collapse beneath apartment building in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A worker who was trapped for a couple hours inside a trench after it collapsed under an apartment building in southwest Houston has been rescued.

He gave a thumbs up as he was transported to an ambulance at the Jadestone Apartments on Cook Road.

The Houston Fire Department says the man, who is in his early 30s, was doing work about 12 feet below the ground's surface.

Dirt became loose inside the trench, collapsing on top of him to about chest level.

Firefighters say he was conscious during the rescue. HFD crews, a technical rescue team, and a hazardous materials team all worked to dig him out.

They had to free him by hand because the vibration of heavy equipment could have caused a secondary collapse.

It's not yet known if he has any injuries.

