rescue

Body of construction worker recovered from trench in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews have recovered the body of a construction worker from a trench in southeast Houston, authorities say.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Friday at 3715 Redbud St. near Sunnyside. SkyEye13 video from above the scene showed several crews with the Houston Fire Department.

It's unclear how the incident unfolded. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworker deathrescueworker hurtconstructioninvestigationdeath investigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Deputy pulls suicidal man on edge of overpass to safety
Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident in assisted living fire
Woman jumps from 2nd floor of burning NW Harris Co. apartment
Several workers found dead in China gold mine explosion, 11 others rescued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Uber Eats driver carjacked by 3 suspects in N. Harris Co.
Astros and former GM Jeff Luhnow jointly file to dismiss lawsuit
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Reward doubled in 1975 murder of 15-year-old Houston girl
1st in the phonebook: Tom Koch located them in 1994
Show More
Texas Children's Hospital works to vaccinate young patients
Pride Houston announces 2021 grand marshal nominees
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
What changes would you keep after the pandemic?
More TOP STORIES News