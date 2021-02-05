Body of construction worker recovered from trench in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews have recovered the body of a construction worker from a trench in southeast Houston, authorities say.It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Friday at 3715 Redbud St. near Sunnyside. SkyEye13 video from above the scene showed several crews with the Houston Fire Department.It's unclear how the incident unfolded. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more details become available.