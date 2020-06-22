Video shows high-angle rescue in middle of heavy downpours

Despite the rain and lightening crews were able to safely rescue the patient without incident.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dramatic, high-angle rescue was captured on video after someone fell off a ladder near Cy-Fair.According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, a person, who was not identified, fell off a ladder at a concrete plant in the 6600 block of Hanson Parkway on Monday."Despite the rain and lightning crews were able to safely rescue the patient without incident," wrote the Cy-Fair FD in a tweet.In a video posted by the fire department, rain is seen coming down as crews work to get the person down safely.Cy-Fair FD says the patient was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.