Watch the full Republican response to Biden's State of the Union address: 'It's time for a change'

WASHINGTON -- Giving the Republican response to the State of the Union, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she didn't believe "much of anything" she heard from President Joe Biden and suggested he was unfit for the office he holds.

A onetime press secretary for President Donald Trump, Sanders was elected in November to the job that her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.

Sanders told her audience that Biden and the Democratic Party, "failed you. You know it, and they know it."

"Democrats want to rule us with more government control," Sanders said. She also noted that, at age 40, she was half Biden's age.

