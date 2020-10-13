Q&A with candidates for Texas House District 27

: state representative: 10 years as a state representative; former associate municipal judge for the city of Houston: www.ronaldreynolds.org: 1. Access to affordable healthcare; 2. Criminal justice reforms; 3. Maintain adequate funding for our public schools; 4. Address climate change; 5. Enact common-sense gun control reforms.: I have the experience, background and training to continue serving as state representative. I grew up in the district and went to local Fort Bend schools. I have a long history of volunteer service with Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend Chamber Leadership, Boys Club and Missouri City NAACP.: The biggest challenge facing the district is to help our local small businesses survive the financial impact caused by COVID-19 to stay in business. I have worked to assist our local small businesses with the Fort Bend Entrepreneur Program to provide them resources to help them to overcome the unique challenges they face. I have fought for additional funding, provided PPE and used my platforms to encourage my constituents to shop local.: The governor should call for a special session so that the Texas Legislature can address the record unemployment, school safety, virtual learning and Medicaid expansion to address the nation's highest percentage of uninsured residents.: I will vote to change the funding formulas to address the state revenue shortfalls and also suggest tapping into the state's Rainy Day Fund. Bottom line is we must reallocate our resources to ensure that our public schools are adequately funded.: real estate professional: real estate; education and public service: http://tom4texas.com: 1. Lower property taxes; 2. Strengthen education system and school safety; 3. Ensuring justice and equality for all; 4) Economic opportunity-support businesses and create more high-paying jobs; 5. Improve health care and veteran assistance: House District 27 representation is lacking honesty and integrity. I will bring honesty and integrity to the district. I am a hardworking individual and I will work hard to improve the district from its current situation. I will focus on more economic opportunities. I will not be influenced by lobbyists or special interest groups from doing the right thing for the people.: The district has been represented poorly for almost a decade. Part of the reason, the incumbent was fighting criminal issues and spent time in jail while serving as state representative. There was no leadership in bringing economic improvements. Education system needs major developments. I will work smart to bring real changes and economic prosperity in the district.: The Texas Legislature responded well to the COVID-19 crisis. More legislation related to multiple areas addressing matters such as public education, unemployment, health care, adult care and availability of quality testing/detection systems should be needed.: Controlling unnecessary spending should be the No. 1 goal, as there is no easy way of increasing revenue during the pandemic. Increasing taxes should not be an option. Focus should be given to allocating resources in enhancing quality of education and teacher's development. I would suggest each school board should investigate ways of reducing budget 10%-20% in a responsible manner without affecting employments.