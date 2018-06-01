SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at California High School

EMBED </>More Videos

A new report says a student in San Ramon was planning to commit what he called "Columbine 2.0" at California High School, but wanted his to be deadlier. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. --
A new report says a student in San Ramon was planning to commit what he called "Columbine 2.0" at California High School, but wanted his to be deadlier.

According to our sister station ABC7's media partner, the San Jose Mercury News, a police report says officers searched the kid's home and found a tactical vest, camouflage helmet, a toy shotgun, handwritten notes and digital data.



There is a lot of gratefulness at California High School that a student came forward. He says the freshman was trying to recruit him, but he reported him to resource officers. Administrators commended him for coming forward. They have arrested the teenager who was planning the attack. They have not released his name because he is a juvenile.

According to the report, he wanted to carry out this attack on a future anniversary of the Columbine attack, April 20, 2021.

San Ramon police plan to have extra officers at the school's graduation ceremony on Friday. They say they are not responding to any current threat but are doing it because of what has been going on and to be safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school violenceschool shootingshootingarreststudentshigh schoolteachersteacherschoolschool threat
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
SCHOOL VIOLENCE
High-tech tops anti-gun violence panel's recommendations
Santa Fe survivors join Gov. Abbott's talk on gun violence
Pakistani student killed in Santa Fe buried near grandparents
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
More school violence
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News