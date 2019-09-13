Gun incident prompted lockdown at Langham Creek High School

UPDATE: Cy-Fair ISD says the panic today started after they got a tip that a former student was inside the school with a weapon. https://t.co/up2eVYyGJn pic.twitter.com/Rfi13lKFfO — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2019

The streets around Langham Creek are lined with parents trying to find out what’s going on. https://t.co/up2eVYyGJn pic.twitter.com/PhZZdnZNdv — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2019

@langhamcreekhs is safe. We are going to lift lockdown and get school back to normal business. Media reports of shots fired at the campus are FALSE. please be patient as we work to open campus and those parents waiting outside we will assist you shortly. — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) September 13, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5537502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents outside Langham Creek HS amid reported shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former student with a weapon prompted the lockdown at Langham Creek High School Friday morning, according to school district officials.David Hughes, principal of Langham Creek, issued a statement that says shortly before 10 a.m., Cy-Fair ISD police officers received a tip that a former student inside the school was reported to be in possession of a weapon.Hughes stated that the suspect fled the school and officers quickly apprehended him. A weapon was discovered in his possession and the school entered lockdown mode as a precautionary measure.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus, investigating reports of shots fired, but Cy-Fair ISD says no shots were fired on campus.Hughes added that once officers issued an all-clear shortly after 10:30 a.m., the campus began the process of lifting the lockdown and worked to reunite students with concerned parents. That process was taking place in the multi-purpose gym. Parents are asked to park in the west parking lot.