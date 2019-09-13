Langham Creek High School campus is on lockdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired at Langham Creek High School. At this time there are no confirmed reports of any injuries.

Cy-Fair ISD officials say the campus is on lockdown, but no shots were fired and there is no active shooter.

Deputies have reportedly detained one person, but details are not yet clear.

Concerned parents are calling and trying to pick up their students.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.
