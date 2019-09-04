Driver changing tire killed when repeat DWI offender slams into him on 610: Officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent man was killed by a repeat DWI offender Tuesday night on Houston's south side, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.According to officials, the suspected drunk driver has at least three DWI convictions.The victim stopped on the shoulder of the South Loop just before Highway 288 around 8 p.m. to change a flat tire.The district attorney's office says that's when the suspected drunk driver, who appeared to be speeding, hit the back of the man's car, which then hit the man.The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died."This is yet another example of these people who we see on the roads, repeat offenders for DWI are ticking time bombs. Every single one of them is just one quick wrong turn or mistake away from taking one of our lives. It's unacceptable," said Sean Teare, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division for the district attorney's office.Teare said they're asking for the driver to be held without bond, and they're in the process of charging him with felony murder.Teare added that over the next few days, the district attorney's office plans to check into where the driver may have been drinking before the crash.