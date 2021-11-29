Houston renters are swarming in from this Texas city most, new report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a very logical reason why you might be spotting more moving trucks on I-45 these days.In a new report from Apartment List, Houston ranks as the most popular destination for Dallas renters looking to move somewhere else. Apartment List says 6.5 percent of Dallas renters hunting for an apartment outside the metro area are searching in Houston, followed by Tulsa (4.9 percent) and Oklahoma City (4.6 percent).In other words, I-45, the main artery between Houston and Dallas, very well could earn the nickname "the U-Haul Expressway."