Northwest Assistance Ministries now accepting online applications for rental, mortgage assistance

HOUSTON, Texas -- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is now accepting online applications for rental and mortgage assistance, according to an Aug. 6 news release from the nonprofit.

According to the release, NAM has experienced an increase in requests for rental and mortgage assistance week over week since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and has provided assistance to more than 1,000 families throughout the pandemic as of early August. Previously, applications for such assistance could only be completed in person.

"NAM has continuously evolved during these unprecedented times to keep up with health guidelines to make sure our clients, volunteers and staff stay safe," NAM President and CEO Les Cave said in a statement. "By accepting applications for rental and mortgage assistance online, we are eliminating long lines of people gathering together and therefore protecting the health and safety of our community."

Applicants in need of rental or mortgage assistance can verify eligibility, complete an online questionnaire and upload all required documentation. Access the application on NAM's website.

According to the release, NAM officials will randomly select 100 applicants every Thursday afternoon from the correctly completed online applications and contact those individuals to schedule an appointment.

If an application is not selected the first time, the applicant may resubmit the following week without having to fill out the online application again.

For more information, call 281-885-4555 or visit their website.

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
