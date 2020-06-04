Montgomery County announces $10 million rental assistance program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County announced on Wednesday an additional $10 million towards rent relief for its residents.The funds will come from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by the federal government, in which $105 million was sent to Montgomery County to help with local COVID-19 impacts."The economic impact of the devastating government-mandated shutdown is extreme. We must use these funds diligently and help all who have been affected," Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said.Four non-profit organizations will be selected to administer the $10 million equally among each of the precincts, according to county officials.The court anticipates the $10 million will assist nearly 4,000 families.The funds will not have an income limit, allowing for middle class families who need rental assistance to apply.Commissioner Noack selected Interfaith of The Woodlands to receive Precinct 3's allocation of the $10 million."Interfaith is proud to partner with Montgomery County and Commissioner Noack's office to ensure families in Precinct 3, who have been affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 Crisis, receive rental assistance regardless of income," said Missy Herndon, President and CEO of Interfaith of The Woodlands. "Crisis knows no boundary and can take a financially stable family into instability and unfortunately, homelessness. Our goal is to help our renters stay in their homes and give them the opportunity to move beyond their current circumstances."