A brief chase ended in a crash into two innocent drivers on the I-45 North Freeway feeder road at West Mount Houston on Monday, according to deputies.

Suspect given $20K bond after chase ends in crash, sending 1 to hospital, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man faced a Harris County judge after being at the center of a chase in southwest Harris County.

According to court records, 25-year-old Rene Marquez was charged with evading arrest and given a $20,000 bond on Tuesday.

Investigators said the chase happened on Monday and started at about 11:24 a.m. on the North Freeway Frontage Road near West Mount Houston Road when deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Court records show Marquez pulled over but took off when officers asked him to put his white pick-up truck in park.

A chase for Marquez lasted about 1.6 miles and ended in a crash on West Gulf Bank Road near the North Freeway Frontage Road.

Marquez allegedly hit two vehicles at the intersection, sending one woman who was riding a motorcycle to the hospital, according to police.

The woman is expected to be OK, according to a public information officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said she had no visible injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Records show Marquez was already out on bond for class B theft and unlawful carry of a weapon. Law enforcement would not confirm why they attempted to stop Marquez.

Investigators said they were concerned the information could tip off others involved in the investigation that initiated the stop.

