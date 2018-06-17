CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KTRK) --A special church service will be held in Charleston in honor of the nine victims killed in a mass shooting at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church three years ago today.
Gunman Dylann Roof entered the historic church and murdered nine black church members during a bible study service.
State senator and Reverend Clemanta Pinckney, Cynthia Hurd, Sharonda Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, DePayne Middleton, Reverend Daniel Simmons and Myra Thompson were all killed.
Along with the special service this morning, the church will host several events in memory of the victims.
Roof was sentenced to death in Jan. 2017.