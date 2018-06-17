Today marks 3 years since 9 people were killed in the Charleston church shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday marks three years since 9 churchgoers were killed in Charleston. (KTRK)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KTRK) --
A special church service will be held in Charleston in honor of the nine victims killed in a mass shooting at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church three years ago today.

Gunman Dylann Roof entered the historic church and murdered nine black church members during a bible study service.

State senator and Reverend Clemanta Pinckney, Cynthia Hurd, Sharonda Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, DePayne Middleton, Reverend Daniel Simmons and Myra Thompson were all killed.

Along with the special service this morning, the church will host several events in memory of the victims.

Roof was sentenced to death in Jan. 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
charleston shootingu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News