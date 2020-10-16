World Health Organization questions benefits of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

FOSTER CITY, Calif. -- The World Health Organization is casting doubt on the effectiveness of Remdesivir, the only anti-viral drug authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States. A study conducted by the WHO found that the treatment had no substantial effect on a patient's chance of survival.The drug was developed by Gilead in Foster City, California and is being defended by experts, including doctors with the Stanford Infectious Disease Clinic, who conducted the study."Remdesivir has been very consistent across all of the studies so far that we have data on. We know that it helps people get out of the hospital faster," said Stanford Clinical Professor Aruna Subramanian, M.D. "It helps them come off oxygen faster and overall we've seen mortality rates come down."Experts are waiting to learn more about the study, which has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.