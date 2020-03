WATCH LIVE: Joel Osteen offers message amid COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pastor Joel Osteen is expected to offer a message of encouragement Friday afternoon outside his Lakewood Church.The megachurch canceled services over the weekend as state and Houston city leaders tried to restrict large gatherings amid the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis.In Houston, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In the Houston-area, which includes Harris and surrounding counties, 93 cases have been counted , as of Friday.Lakewood isn't the only congregation impacted by the outbreak, with other places of worship in the area having to cancel services