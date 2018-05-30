SPIRITUALITY

Televangelist asking for donations to buy $54 million jet

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisiana gospel televangelist wants his disciples to help him buy a $54 million private jet. He says 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'. (Jesse Duplantis Ministries)

DESTREHAN, Louisiana --
A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

VIDEO: Michigan fire chief says cameras captured angel image above truck

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

RELATED: Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop," reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionreligiondonationstelevisionmillionaireu.s. & worldchurchairport newsspiritualityLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRITUALITY
Prayer bus brings church to club goers
Former Texans player shaping bodies, souls at gym
Heartwarming moment at nap time
'Eau de Dead Person' lets loved ones smell dead relatives
More spirituality
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Former pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church dies
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
Lakewood Church receives rare reproduction of Michelangelo's Pieta
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News