HTX

Spring Branch's history traced to 170-year-old church

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Long Point Road, cars pass by a church, with most of them likely unaware of the role it's played in the history of Spring Branch.

St. Peter United Church is nearly 170 years old, founded before the Civil War and 15 years after Houston was founded on the banks of Buffalo Bayou.

The pioneers of Spring Branch were German immigrants, who settled in an area where a spring-fed creek met Buffalo Bayou. In 1850, a congregation was founded. Their first act was to establish a cemetery next to what would be their church.

A fire claimed the original structure. A few years later, another was built and it stands on the same site today, next to a more modern sanctuary.

"I sat in that pew," said 84-year-old Evelyn Kingsbury. "I sat in between my grandparents, and they were very strict. They were German."

In recent years, the congregation dwindled to an unsustainable level. About that time, Cathedral of Hope United in Houston was looking for a home and partnered with the congregation.

On Jan. 1, the two congregations united. The name of the church remains St. Peter. Now the congregation is multi-cultural, and while they may have different views on things, they are on the same page with their faith.

Pastor Leslie Jackson calls it a welcoming church.

"We reach out to everyone regardless of race, denomination or sexual orientation. We're very diverse now," the pastor said.

Kingsbury loves the church, as she has for nearly all her 84 years.

"The people are wonderful," she said. "I wouldn't go anywhere else."

She went through confirmation in the church as a child, as did her own children.

"My husband is buried in the cemetery next door," Kingsbury added.

Pastor Jackson said he isn't trying to reinvent the place.

"It has a history and we recognize that." The congregation he brought in trends younger. "We have a lot of different cultures, we're not afraid to do a German festival in November. We're doing to do that."

Call it local history that will be remembered and celebrated.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhoustonchurchhtxhtx spring branch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Wildlife rehab still making animals stronger for 40 years
Line expected to form night before free immunization drive
HCC program earns Spring Branch students college credit and cash
Next greatest musician could be training in Spring Branch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after gunman opens fire on I-10 at Federal
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
Woman kicked off flight over vomit complaint sues for $55M
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Show More
Texans vs. Packers: What to expect in the preseason opener
Packers and Texans fans begin preparations for preseason game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas
Houston Texans-themed Nike shoes now on sale
More TOP STORIES News