Religion & Spirituality

Rosenberg church offering drive-thru prayers for Good Friday

By
ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Good Friday is very different this year for those who celebrate.

However, at The Pentecostals of Rosenberg, the faithful can still receive prayers and blessings from the safety of their cars, much like the Palm Sunday drive-up services held last week.



Friday evening, the pastor of the church will be out front for anyone who wants to drive up, say a prayer and receive a blessing.

For Good Friday, the message is that God is doing great things, and the church wants everyone to know they are still on hand to support the congregation and and to offer prayers to those in need.

Easter Sunday services will go on as well, but at the VFW parking lot, where you can practice your faith and still remain several feet apart.



The Good Friday drive-thru prayer service starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 1008 Allen St, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:
Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service
Kids games: Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityrosenbergreligioncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakeaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Tree crashes into Piney Point Village home
Man dies after arriving at Chick-Fil-A with gunshot wound
Mom asks to save son's birthday money amid unemployment
Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
How to get mortgage relief if you recently lost your job
Show More
Jeff Bagwell shares incredible insights from his 15-year career
Storm causes tree to topple onto roof of Cypress home
Plant explosion at refinery near New Orleans injures 1
Mom and 17-month-old survive rollover crash in NE Harris Co.
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
More TOP STORIES News