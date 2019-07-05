HTX

Pearland is home to rare Hindu temple crafted by hand

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sri Meenakshi Temple in Pearland is only one of three Hindu temples built in the United States since the 1970s.

Hindu temples are built with handcrafted masterpieces shipped from India. As for the Sri Meenakshi Temple, many of the stones are made in house.

According to temple founder Sam Kannappan, the in-house stone artisans are called "Silpis," who were trained in India.

"We bring them here to make the molds and build the final touches," said Kannappan.

The Silpis live at Sri Meenakshi, where they are taught English and are tasked to keep up with the maintenance of the temple.

"We help each other, work together and live together. We feel like one big family," said Balu Manikantan, who is one of the Silpis.

The Sri Meenakshi Temple is open everyday.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitypearlandhtx pearlandhtx
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News