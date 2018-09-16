RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Mormon church excommunicates Sugar Land man who accused Latter-day Saints of 'pornographic' talks with kids

The Mormon church is being accused of taking part in inappropriate conversations with children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voted Sunday to excommunicate a former bishop who took aim at the church over allegations of child abuse.

Sam Young has led a revolt against the LDS church and what he describes as "sexually explicit" one-on-one interviews involving children.

For months, Young has been raising awareness about the alleged issue and says these conversations are having a negative impact on the Mormon faith's youngest believers.

"So pornographic that they are not appropriate for adults to speak them in public," Young said. "But it's a condoned practice for Mormon leaders to ask these disgusting questions to minors."

Supporters of the Sugar Land leader traveled to Salt Lake City to hear the results of the vote, cheering the ex-bishop on even after learning he had been excommunicated.

Last week, we reached out to the LDS church for comment on Young's excommunication hearing, but no one returned our call.

RELATED: Ex-Mormon bishop accuses church elders of having 'pornographic' talks with kids
