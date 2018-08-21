Muslims are celebrating one of the holiest days of their faith.Nearly two million pilgrims made their journey to Mecca for Eid Al-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice.The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates when God appeared to Abraham and told him to sacrifice his own son, Isaac, then spared the boy.On this holy day, many Muslim families will sacrifice animals and share the meat with the poor.They will also donate to charities and exchange gifts.