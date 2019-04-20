Man carrying cross on Good Friday says he hopes to remind others of true meaning of Easter

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Good Friday, Israel Uvalle is hoping to remind many out there of the true meaning of Easter."I've been doing it since 2007," he said. "Every year I make a new cross."Our ABC13 photographer spotted Uvalle on Highway 6 in Missouri City carrying a cross of about 80 pounds."Some are made of pine, some are made of cedar," he described.Every year, Uvalle starts his route from his home in Oyster Creek Plantation and ends up "where the Holy Spirit leads him."Along the way, he worships and listens to Christian music, and every now and then, drivers honk and give him a thumbs up."Anybody that stops, I pray with them or pray for them," he said.Every year his route is different, but his message remains the same."Over 2,000 years ago, Christ walked with his cross, was crucified and that's the reason I do it," he said. "As a reminder for people when they see the cross."So the bigger the cross the better, he said, and while Friday's weather was perfect it wasn't easy."Oh, it's hard, I have a knee that went bad today but I'm good, I'm good," he told ABC13 Eyewitness News.His final steps took him to Fresno, about 13 miles and come next year, he will do it again.