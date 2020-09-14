lakewood church

Lakewood Church reopens for in-person worship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lakewood Church, the mega-chapel in Houston that can hold as many as 16,800 people for services, opens to worshipers today.

The congregation led by Pastor Joel Osteen will be limited to 25% capacity, or about 4,200 people, the church announced last month.

In a video message, Osteen said worshipers must sign up before services on the church website. People will then have to practice safe social distancing.

Osteen's church, like many others across the Houston area, has led online worship on Sundays since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The church memorably held its Easter worship event with Osteen, other worship leaders, and Lakewood's musicians in the empty chapel, along with a prerecorded performance by Mariah Carey.

The announcement comes after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner allowed the return of special events with the 25% capacity limit and strict guidelines, such as social distancing, mask requirements and a temperature check at entrance.

