Joel Osteen offers message amid COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pastor Joel Osteen offered a message of encouragement Friday afternoon inside his Lakewood Church.
The megachurch canceled services over the weekend as state and Houston city leaders tried to restrict large gatherings amid the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis.
In Houston, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In the Houston-area, which includes Harris and surrounding counties, 93 cases have been counted, as of Friday.
Lakewood isn't the only congregation impacted by the outbreak, with other places of worship in the area having to cancel services.
