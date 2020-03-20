Coronavirus

Joel Osteen offers message amid COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pastor Joel Osteen offered a message of encouragement Friday afternoon inside his Lakewood Church.

The megachurch canceled services over the weekend as state and Houston city leaders tried to restrict large gatherings amid the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis.

In Houston, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In the Houston-area, which includes Harris and surrounding counties, 93 cases have been counted, as of Friday.

Lakewood isn't the only congregation impacted by the outbreak, with other places of worship in the area having to cancel services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texaschurchlakewood church
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's when an at-home coronavirus test is coming
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus
McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 107
Rain and cooler temps as front moves through Houston
H-E-B, Favor team up to deliver groceries to seniors
Here's when an at-home coronavirus test is coming
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
What Houston looks like during COVID-19 outbreak
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
Show More
What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
How bartenders can apply for FREE money during pandemic
McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak
High school principal in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Killen's BBQ to give free sandwiches to hospitality workers
More TOP STORIES News