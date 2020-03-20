Coronavirus

Joel Osteen announces emergency blood drive at Lakewood Church amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pastor Joel Osteen offered a message of encouragement and announced an emergency blood drive on Friday afternoon during a meeting inside Lakewood Church.

He began his message by asking the community to donate blood starting Monday as health officials warn of a shortage of blood supply.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will begin taking donations at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakewood's Southwest Freeway location.

Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the blood center at LakewoodChurch.com.

Osteen said in his message that "It's important to make that choice to not live from a place of fear, a place of worry, a place of panic. You draw in what you consistently think about."

The megachurch canceled services over the weekend as state and Houston city leaders tried to restrict large gatherings amid the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis.

In Houston, 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In the Houston-area, which includes Harris and surrounding counties, 107 cases have been counted, as of Friday.

Lakewood isn't the only congregation impacted by the outbreak, with other places of worship in the area having to cancel services.
