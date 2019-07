HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston showcased its new Plaza of Respect on Monday.It's an interactive site with three pillars honoring Rev. Bill Lawson, the father of ABC13 Eyewitness News' own Melanie Lawson, along with Rabbi Karff and Archbishop Fiorenza.The site is dedicated to their service as community leaders, as well as representing different religions and causes.