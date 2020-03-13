How Houston-area places of worship are responding to coronavirus

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston recommends each parish maintain regular Mass schedules for those who wish to attend. But if someone is in the high risk category for the virus, they should stay home. It's also working to compile a list of parishes who can currently live stream Sunday masses. To read the full plans, including what's being done for other planned gatherings and events, visit this page.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on Twitter it has decided to temporarily suspend public gatherings of church members worldwide until further notice.

Ecclesia Houston will hold intimate gatherings on Sunday, March 15 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at its Westside and Downtown campuses. Kids spaces will not be staffed or open. If you are not feeling well, you are urged to watch the service online. Ecclesia is also working on alternative gatherings, such as house churches.



The church created a special page to discuss its response to COVID-19.

Houston's First Baptist Church has also adjusted its schedule. On Sunday, March 15, services will be held online only at 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Worship services and Life Bible Studies will not take place on campuses that day.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston is also taking steps to minimize large gatherings, deciding to cancel all Jum'uah prayer services. Instead, worshipers are asked to pray the regular duhr prayer at home. To read more about the postponed programs, lectures and weekend classes, click the society's latest statement.

Lakewood Church canceled public services for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. Services will be streamed on the church's Facebook page, YouTube and online at LakewoodChurch.com.

Woodlands Church posted an update explaining that services will be streamed at the following times this weekend:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the fast spread of the coronavirus, many places of worship are changing their plans around the Houston area.Some religious leaders are planning to hold services online-only out of an abundance of caution.Here are what some places of worship are doing in response to the coronavirus.Saturday: 6 p.m.Sunday: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.Monday - Friday: 10 a.m., 7 p.m.The church has asked worshipers not to come to the campuses. Instead, watch the services online. Along with the service, there will be a live chat to get questions answered.