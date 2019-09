Houston church reopens after hard fought battle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a special service for worshipers of St. Stephens Church in Downtown Houston, a Sunday three years in the making.The small downtown church reopened following a battle by parishioners that included pleas to The Vatican.At one point, 800 families were served by the church before the doors closed, according to members."Now that the miracle happened, we want people to come back to their home," a parishioner said. "We need other facilities, and the future of our church is in the youth."Prior to re-opening, parishioners were served by St. Joseph Catholic Church