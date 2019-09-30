Religion & Spirituality

Houston church reopens after hard fought battle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a special service for worshipers of St. Stephens Church in Downtown Houston, a Sunday three years in the making.

The small downtown church reopened following a battle by parishioners that included pleas to The Vatican.

At one point, 800 families were served by the church before the doors closed, according to members.
"Now that the miracle happened, we want people to come back to their home," a parishioner said. "We need other facilities, and the future of our church is in the youth."

Prior to re-opening, parishioners were served by St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spirituality
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed in line of duty to be honored at vigil tonight
Sheriff remembers slain deputy in one-on-one with ABC13
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Many share how Deputy Dhaliwal's service impacted their lives
ABC13's Morning News
HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat and a few thundershowers Monday
Show More
Astros finish historic regular season with 107 wins, No. 1 seed
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
High school culinary program turns up the heat to produce top chefs
More TOP STORIES News