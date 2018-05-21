RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

'God made you like this,' Pope reportedly tells gay man

EMBED </>More Videos

Pope Francis has been extending love towards the gay community since being elected pontiff in 2013. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

VATICAN CITY (KTRK) --
The main whistleblower in Chile's clerical sex abuse scandal is sharing a message of love extended his way by Pope Francis.

Juan Carlos Cruz identifies as a gay man. He says Pope Francis recently told him "God made you like this," during a meeting at The Vatican.

Cruz told Francis during the meeting that bishops tried to use his sexual orientation to discredit him.

He said Francis responded by telling him that God made him that way and loves him.

The Vatican would not confirm or deny the private comments.

The Catholic Church considers homosexuality "objectively disordered," though Francis has tried to make the gay community feel more welcome.

Pope: Gays and others marginalized deserve an apology

Pope Francis talks to journalists during a press conference he held on board the airplane on his way back to the Vatican.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpope francisu.s. & worldgaylgbtvatican citycatholic church
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Former pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church dies
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
Lakewood Church receives rare reproduction of Michelangelo's Pieta
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News