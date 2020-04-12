easter

Houston-area Catholic church hosted virtual Saturday night Easter mass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like other places of worship across the area, the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese has streamed its slate of holy week services.

From inside the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo presided over the church's Easter Vigil, streamed through the archdiocese' website.

According to the archdiocese, the service "joyfully celebrates new light coming out of the darkness as God brings about a new creation in the Resurrection of His Son."

The Co-Cathedral will then hold Easter Sunday Mass at 11 a.m., which will similarly stream on its website.

The archdiocese and many other denominations across the area have moved toward virtual services in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, with churches urging their congregants to remain at home and adhere to social distancing orders.
