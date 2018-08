Houston's First Baptist Church is paying tribute to one of its most beloved members.Pastor Emeritus Brother John Bisagno died this weekend. The church says he was surrounded by his family.Bisagno was pastor of the church from 1970 to 2000, leading members from the downtown location to the current spot at I-10 and the West Loop.The church is planning a celebration to honor his life and legacy. We will share the details as soon as they're finalized.