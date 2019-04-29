Dozens gather in Sugar Land to honor victims killed in Sri Lanka

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred people filled the lawn in front of Sugar Land City Hall Sunday, in memory of the lives lost and people injured in Sri Lanka, in a coordinated bombing attack at churches.The vigil included speakers from different faiths, each including the shooting at a San Diego synagogue in prayers during the service.Deshika Silva, who attended the vigil, had a personal connection to the tragedy. She was born in Sri Lanka and has lived in Sugar Land for 21 years."I was at church and when we left, I saw missed phone messages. Then I called my sisters and they told me what had happened," she said. Shortly after that call, she was told her cousin's 7-year-old son had been killed, and his mother was in critical condition.From half a world away, she now feels helpless. "I feel I can't help my family. My sisters are in shock and they can't go outside to get food anymore. Everyone has been told to stay inside," she said.On Sunday, she lit a candle, along with others at the vigil, in memory of the lives lost and prayers for peace."I just want to have peace in the world world for each and every one. Live, and love, and peace, not the hate," she said.