Religion & Spirituality

Churches offering 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Some churches offer ashes to go.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't have time to attend an Ash Wednesday service today, different churches in the Houston area are offering ashes to go.

At the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, you can stop by for ashes to go from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Emmanual Episcopal Church on Barkers Point Lane will offer ashes to go again at 4 p.m., if you weren't able to stop by earlier this morning.

At Chapelwood on Green Bay Street you can get ashes on the go from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

St. Luke's United Methodist Church - Gethsemane Campus on Bellaire Boulevard is offering ashes to go until 9 a.m.

If you need to stop in at lunchtime, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo will distribute ashes at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 12:10 p.m.

Ash Wednesday is a day of prayer to mark the first day of Lent, the 40 day period leading to Easter.

RELATED: Church offers 'ashes to go' option for busy worshippers
Report a Typo
Related topics:
religion & spirituality
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Show More
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
THE 60: More money? Latest IRS numbers positive for tax refunds
Suspects tied to Family Dollar smash and grab caught on Hwy 59
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise smoking age from 18 to 21
More TOP STORIES News