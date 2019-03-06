Churches offering 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't have time to attend an Ash Wednesday service today, different churches in the Houston area are offering ashes to go.
At the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, you can stop by for ashes to go from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Emmanual Episcopal Church on Barkers Point Lane will offer ashes to go again at 4 p.m., if you weren't able to stop by earlier this morning.
At Chapelwood on Green Bay Street you can get ashes on the go from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church - Gethsemane Campus on Bellaire Boulevard is offering ashes to go until 9 a.m.
If you need to stop in at lunchtime, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo will distribute ashes at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 12:10 p.m.
Ash Wednesday is a day of prayer to mark the first day of Lent, the 40 day period leading to Easter.
