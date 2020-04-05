North Houston church offers palms after churches close during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadly coronavirus pandemic forced churches to close, but one Catholic church in north Houston is offering people a piece of normalcy as Holy Week begins.Assumption Catholic Church, located at 901 Roselane Street, is offering a drive-thru palm event on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The church is also offering a virtual stream of its Palm Sunday mass.This is a service many churches are offering after the pandemic spread across the globe. The timing of the virus will have a big impact on one of the most important times for the Christian faith.Sunday is the start of Holy Week. This Sunday is known as Palm Sunday, a day in which parishioners celebrate Jesus' return to Jerusalem, just days before he was crucified.The pandemic isn't only impacting churches in the Houston area. At the Vatican, the pope took part in a Palm Sunday mass in a near-empty Saint Peter's Basilica.Across the globe, other churches are offering virtual masses this week. The same can be found with the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. The Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart is offering a Palm Sunday mass at 10:45 a.m.On the northside, Assumption Catholic Church is offering a virtual service as well. Parishioners may have to watch online, but the palms will be available for people who come.From 10:00 a.m. until noon, you can come to the church on I-45 and Little York.You must stay in your car, and someone will bring you blessed palms.