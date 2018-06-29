RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation issues

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo will join bishops in a visit to the Texas-Mexico border next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A delegation of Catholic bishops from across the country are heading to the border on Monday.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will lead the delegation in its visit to the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas.

The bishops are expected to hold a press conference offering reflections on the Catholic community and the issue of family separation along the border with Mexico.

