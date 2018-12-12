RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

1 year after 'Stormy the Cow' escapes, no live nativity scene at Old City church

EMBED </>More Videos

1 year after Stormy escapes, church changes focus. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 12, 2018.

OLD CITY --
It was right around this time last year that 'Stormy' the cow broke free from a live nativity at a Pennsylvania church.

EMBED More News Videos

Stormy the cow escapes twice, replaced by understudy Ginger: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 14, 2017


But this year, the congregation is doing something different.

A refugee tent now stands at Old First Reformed United Church of Christ in Old City.

The church says it wants to highlight today's immigration issues.

Last year, the church was criticized over the proper treatment of animals when 'Stormy' escaped.

If you've forgotten about 'Stormy,' let's refresh your memory.

It was around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2017, when 'Stormy' made her escape from the church.

Police received calls of a cow walking on I-95.

EMBED More News Videos

Loose cow corralled on I-95. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 14, 2017.



Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police, and animal control worked to corral her.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Police corral a cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.


One of the state troopers who responded to the scene owned a horse and cattle ranch in South Jersey and knew how to handle the situation. They put a lead rope on the cow and walked her to a nearby parking lot with police vehicles in tow to shepherd 'Stormy' in the right direction.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Cow on the loose on I-95 on December 14, 2017.



From the lot, she was taken back to the church where she returned to her friends in the live nativity scene.

But 'Stormy's' journey did not end there! She made her second escape around 6:20 a.m.

At first, she got out into the churchyard and remained near the enclosure. However, moments later, 'Stormy' made her way onto the street right in front of the ABC News crew.

EMBED More News Videos

Cow escapes again: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 14, 2017.



Reverend Michael Caine tried to urge the 1,500 pound 'Stormy' back into the yard, as ABC News reporter Katherine Scott called 911. Photographer Chuck Purnell alerted drivers of the cow in the roadway.

'Stormy,' a 7.5-year-old Hereford, then turned off one street and onto another.

EMBED More News Videos

Cow gets loose again in Old City on December 14, 2017.


The cow then made her way to the upper level of a parking garage where she was eventually cornered and returned back to the church.

EMBED More News Videos

'Stormy the Cow' captured in parking garage on December 14, 2017.



Reverend Caine told ABC at the time that people had expressed concern about the animals being in the cold. Caine said the nativity scene has been part of the church since 1973.

He said there was a farmer on hand who cared for the animals and a veterinarian tech worked with them, as well.

After her escapades, 'Stormy' was returned to the church, but then taken back to Manatawna Farm in Roxborough.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionchurchchristmascowcow on the looseanimalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
2 dead, 2 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
3 men wanted for bank heist in southwest Houston
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Show More
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Text message tax? California is considering it
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
More News