Feeling in the holiday spirit? Ring in the holiday season with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as he hosts the "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular." Watch the Special on ABC, December 12 at 4PM.
This year Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular will spread holiday cheer with live music and the lighting of the official holiday tree. Santa Claus will be available for free photos with children in The Gingerbread Village, along with seasonal food and beverages for purchase. Live entertainment will include headliner by Taylor Dayne and many more! The public is invited to be part of the World's Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Help make the holidays brighter for a child in need this holiday season. Learn more about this year's events and entertainment.
2021 Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
