Relatives of Michael Lee Johnson say they have so many questions that need answered.They spoke to Eyewitness News and asked their identities be kept private because they don't know who may be responsible for their loved one's death.One of Johnson's relatives said, "It's a real loss to our family. We never expected this. He was only 19 years old."Johnson's body was found on Sept. 26 in Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City. Landscaping crews doing work in the area found him off the trail and in the woods. His body was clothed but had trauma to it.Another loved one said, "To get that call, it was the most horrible call that I've ever gotten."Rain may have washed some evidence away. Missouri City police and family are asking for witnesses to come forward."If anyone knows anything, don't be scared. Just call the cops and let someone know. He deserves to be put to rest in peace," said a family member.Johnson's family says he loved cars. He was at an academy trying to finish high school and would have been the first in his family to graduate."He was on the right path and this is a big tragedy, a big loss. A big hole in my heart will forever be there for him," said a relative.Relatives say he'd been in and out of the foster care system. They lost touch with him but never expected this. Now that he's gone, they say they will not give up on justice."We're not going anywhere. We're gonna stand here until we get justice for him," said a relative.An autopsy will determine his cause of death. If you have any information, you can call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-341-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.