Red light runner blamed for deadly crash in west Harris County

Police said one of the drivers ran a red light, which caused the deadly crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are working to figure out which driver was at fault in a deadly crash in west Harris County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when one of the drivers ran through a red light, causing the deadly accident at the intersection of Westheimer and Highway 6.


According to police, one driver was killed and the other has been taken to a hospital.
