Fatality Crash: S Highway 6 at Westheimer. VCD units are investigating. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 5, 2018

Houston police are working to figure out which driver was at fault in a deadly crash in west Harris County.Authorities say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when one of the drivers ran through a red light, causing the deadly accident at the intersection of Westheimer and Highway 6.According to police, one driver was killed and the other has been taken to a hospital.