AMERICAN RED CROSS

Red Cross to provide financial assistance up to $2,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims

EMBED </>More Videos

WAITING GAME: Harvey victims left on hold after Red Cross announces more money for storm relief (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The American Red Cross is providing more financial relief for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

With the Immediate Assistance Program, people who were directly affected by the storm can receive up to $2,000 -- if you qualify.

The new amount is separate from a relief grant announced last fall amounting to $400.

To qualify, your home must have been "destroyed or has significant damage."

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to call 211.

Note: Case managers could be from other local organizations, but the Red Cross is distributing the financial assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane harveyamerican red crossHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
More american red cross
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News