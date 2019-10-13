More Imelda recovery centers to open this week: Red Cross

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the disaster that was Imelda is long gone, the recovery process is far from over.

The American Red Cross and other partners are opening more recovery centers to help victims get back to normal, according to a statement.

"These partners are meeting one-on-one with residents to help them with their specific disaster-caused emergency needs," the statement said.

Before you go, you'll need to bring proof of address like a driver's license or a utility bill.

Monday, October 14
Harris County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Baker Ripley East Aldine Campus, 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039

Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Central Park |640 S 4th St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Montgomery County
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Orange County Office of Emergency Management | 11475 FM 1442 Orange, TX 77630

Tuesday, October 15
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Central Park | 640 S 4th St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Montgomery County
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Orange County Office of Emergency Management | 11475 FM 1442 Orange, TX 77630

Since Sept. 17, the Red Cross said it's provided more than 5,300 overnight stays in shelters and has served more than 73,700 meals and snacks. Volunteers have also made more than 8,700 mental, spiritual and other health-related contacts with flood survivors.
