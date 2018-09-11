FLOODING

Red Cross shelter opens in Texas City ahead of heavy storms

ABC13's Katherine Marchand reports from Texas City where the Red Cross is ready to shelter 100 people if midweek storms cause flooding in the area.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
American Red Cross officials are taking a cue from Hurricane Harvey and preparing to open a shelter ahead of heavy storms expected on Wednesday.

St. John's United Methodist Church began operating as an emergency shelter on Tuesday.

Volunteers were offloading trailers full of cots and blankets before setting them up.

The Red Cross were expecting between 20 and 30 people Tuesday night, but they were prepared for as many as 100.

"There's a lesson from Harvey that's still out there: the job's not over," said Gary Scoggin of St. John's UMC. "There's still a lot of work to do repairing homes from Harvey, and then, this just adds to the burden and the amount of work we have to do as a community."

The Red Cross advises everyone to be proactive in their preparations:
  • Get a 5-day supply of food and water together.
  • Make sure you have battery-powered lights and a battery-powered radio.
  • Do not use candles.


If you are in need of shelter during the storm in the Texas City area, shelter is provided at 8200 25th Ave. North.

