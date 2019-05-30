Armed suspect robs west Houston hotel clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public to help them identify an armed man who robbed a west Houston hotel clerk.

Surveillance video captured the robbery at the Homewood Suites at 14450 Park Row Dr. on March 29.

Police say the suspect started a conversation with the hotel clerk, but eventually pulled a gun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-35 years old, 5'6" - 5'9", 170-180 lbs., mustache and full beard, wearing a black baseball cap, grey hoodie, with tattoos next to both eyes, and on both sides of his face.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
