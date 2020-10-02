'Reckless' burglar crashes into woman's home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman was surprised Thursday night when a suspected burglar crashed into her home, causing fire and destroying her brand new car, according to police.Officers said they witnessed an older man breaking into a nail salon near Westheimer and Gessner Road around 11:30 p.m. The suspect was also said to be wanted for several other burglaries.Police said when they tried to arrest the suspect, he managed to run away and jump into his truck before leading officers on a short chase.He reportedly turned a corner too quickly which caused him to fall out of the driver side while the truck kept going.The woman was able to get out of the damaged home. She says her brand new car was destroyed.The suspect was eventually arrested and faces new charges in addition to the previous burglaries.