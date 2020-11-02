Katherine's shortcut mole nachos just in time for Dia De Los Muertos

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with a traditional dish made easy! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you this tasty Mole Nachos recipe. Katherine Whaley shows us the shortcut to making this unique take on nachos that's perfect for parties or a family meal!
This Week's Recipe: Shortcut Chicken Mole Nachos
Ingredients
2 tablespoons Goya olive oil
1 cup diced white onion
5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1/4 cup Goya chili powder*
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground Goya cinnamon
1 tbsp ground Goya cumin
2 1/2 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
Goya chipotle peppers in adobo
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon Goya sea salt
Shredded Rotisserie chicken
Cilantro
1 Can Goya black beans (Rinsed and drained)
Shredded cheddar cheese
Tortilla chips
Instructions
1- Heat olive oil in a large sauce pan at medium, then add onions and minced garlic. Sautee for about 1 minute
2- Add chili powder, flour, cumin and cinnamon to pan. Stir and sauté for about one minute. Then add half of your chicken stock and the peppers in adobo.
3- Once Heated blend with a hand mixer, or a blender and return sauce to pan.
4- Add cocoa powder, salt and peanut butter. Whisk together and heat on medium high.
5- On a large foiled baking pan, layer chips and shredded chicken. Drizzle Mole sauce on top. Sprinkle cheese and black beans on top.
6- Heat nachos in oven at 400 degrees until cheese is melted.
7- Serve immediately. Garnish with nacho toppings of your choice (Cilantro, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, etc.)
