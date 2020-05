Join the fiesta! Katherine has a Cinco de Mayo Breakfast Bake recipe

This Week's Recipe: Fiesta Breakfast Bake

Are you ready for Cinco De Mayo? We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that's sure to bring a smile to the whole family's face! Try this easy Fiesta Breakfast Bake recipe from Katherine Whaley!-1 lb hot breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled-1 tube refrigerated corn biscuit dough-2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese-1 small can Goya diced green chilies -6 eggs 1/2 tsp Goya salt -1/4 tsp Goya black pepper Dash of Cayenne Pepper-1/4 cup milk Goya salsa for servingCilantro leaves for servingPreheat the oven to 350 degrees.Step 1: Brown crumbled sausage until done.Step 2: Spray 913 pan with cooking spray.Step 3: Cut each piece of raw biscuit dough into 8 pieces (cut it like a pie). Place all the biscuit pieces in the bottom of the pan.Step 4: Top with cooked sausage, then cheese and green chilies.Step 5: In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the casserole.Step 6: Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Serve with salsa.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.