Join the fiesta! Katherine has a Cinco de Mayo Breakfast Bake recipe

Are you ready for Cinco De Mayo? We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that's sure to bring a smile to the whole family's face! Try this easy Fiesta Breakfast Bake recipe from Katherine Whaley!
This Week's Recipe: Fiesta Breakfast Bake
Ingredients
-1 lb hot breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled
-1 tube refrigerated corn biscuit dough
-2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
-1 small can Goya diced green chilies
-6 eggs 1/2 tsp Goya salt
-1/4 tsp Goya black pepper
Dash of Cayenne Pepper
-1/4 cup milk
Goya salsa for serving
Cilantro leaves for serving
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Step 1: Brown crumbled sausage until done.
Step 2: Spray 913 pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Cut each piece of raw biscuit dough into 8 pieces (cut it like a pie). Place all the biscuit pieces in the bottom of the pan.
Step 4: Top with cooked sausage, then cheese and green chilies.
Step 5: In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the casserole.
Step 6: Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Serve with salsa.
Get A Printable Recipe
