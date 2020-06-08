Here's how to make David Nuno's go-to garlic shrimp kabobs

This new recipe is easy and filled with flavor! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you quick and easy meals that your family and friends will love! Try David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali's go-to summer recipe - shrimp kabobs!
This Week's Recipe: Spanish Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
Ingredients
- 1 lb of large shrimp (peeled)
- 1 red bell pepper (chopped)
- 1 green bell pepper (chopped)
- 2 tbsp Goya olive oil
- 2 tbsp Goya minced garlic
- 1 tsp Goya adobo seasoning
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 pack of kabob sticks
- 1-2 lemons (sliced)
Instructions
1. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil and all spices. Whisk together well to make a marinade.
2. Pour peeled shrimp into the marinade, mix until well coated and let it sit in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.
3. After the shrimp marinade, take the shrimp out of the fridge and start creating the kabobs. (Suggested combination: pepper, shrimp, lemon)
4. Once you have your kabobs made, brush extra marinade on them and place on grill and flip after 3-5 minutes. Serve warm.
